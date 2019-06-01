Coastal Carolina stays alive in NCAA Regionals with win over Florida A&M

ATLANTA, GA (WMBF) – ATLANTA, GA (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina didn’t let their first loss in the NCAA Regionals keep them down.
The Chants defeated Florida A&M on Saturday in Atlanta 9 to 4.
Coastal Carolina baseball head coach Gary Gilmore said on Friday that in order for his team to continue in the regionals, the offense would need to be offensive, and that’s what they did during Saturday’s game.
The Chants managed to get ahead in the game and stayed there the whole time.
Gilmore said his team will be tested if they hope to keep their season alive.
“This’ll be a huge challenge for us. These guys playing this game will exert a lot of energy and a lot of emotion as well. Nobody from here on out wants to go home, I can promise you that,” Gilmore said.
The Chants will be back on field at noon Sunday to play the loser of the Georgia Tech/Auburn game.
