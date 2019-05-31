Weekend Events: Isolated showers and storms continue with the heat

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The end of the week is counting down and the weekend will be here in a few hours. As you prepare for weekend plans, look no further than these events from our SC Weekend team.
Tonight is the second Florence After Five for this year! The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and the temperatures still look to be warm at that time in Florence. We will hold onto a scattered shower and storm later in the evening. Those chances will begin to end as we head later into the evening hours. If you are thinking about plans in Myrtle Beach, the forecast remains the same. Dodging a few scattered storms will be the name of the game this evening. Be sure to say hello to Meredith Helline, Nia Watson and Andrew Dockery out in Florence today!
If you are looking for plans in the Grand Strand outdoors this weekend, look no further than the Brookgreen Art Festival. Temperatures will be warm, especially for the afternoon hours. If you plan to head out there and stay for majority of the day, stay hydrated! We will still hold onto an isolated rain chance for both Saturday and Sunday. That forecast continues for Florence as well, just slightly warmer temperatures.
Along the coast here in downtown Myrtle Beach, the Sun Fun Festival will last all weekend. Highs will stay in the lower 90s before the sea breeze tries to kick in each day. Apply the sunscreen, enjoy the food and music and pray for some relief with a quick rain shower. It will be cooler in the evening if we can get the breeze to arrive early.
If you plan to head to any of these events or others in the region, download the First Alert Weather App today! The app will alert you when weather is impacting your area. It’s the best tool to keep you informed during your weekend plans. Enjoy the weekend!
