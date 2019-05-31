Weekend Events: Isolated showers and storms continue with the heat

Tonight is the second Florence After Five for this year! The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and the temperatures still look to be warm at that time in Florence. We will hold onto a scattered shower and storm later in the evening. Those chances will begin to end as we head later into the evening hours. If you are thinking about plans in Myrtle Beach, the forecast remains the same. Dodging a few scattered storms will be the name of the game this evening. Be sure to say hello to Meredith Helline, Nia Watson and Andrew Dockery out in Florence today!