Waccamaw High School students get sweet treat following long, stressful year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Waccamaw High School students are ending the school year with a sweet treat.
Paradise Ice Cream of Pawleys Island set up shop inside the school Friday, to give out free ice cream. Parents say they wanted to do something for the students after a long, stressful school year. Two students committed suicide during the school year, according to officials.
“Everyone was concerned about the stress level in school and we just wanted to come up with some way to let the kids know the community cares about them," said WHS parent Marc Gibson.
One parent had the idea to give out ice cream, and Paradise Ice Cream stepped in.
"And that’s when a parent called and asked us to donate ice cream. We thought it would be difficult for them to set up the event, so we kind of took all hands on deck and said, ‘Look we would like to go ahead and go to the high school.’ We spoke to the principal he thought it was a great idea so we thought going to the high school would just help everybody,” said Mark Martinez, owner of Paradise Ice Cream. “We felt it was important to get involved.”
Paradise Ice Cream brought 15 flavors to serve the 900 students.
"Ice cream does make people happy and we think bringing ice cream to them should make them happy,” said Martinez.
"I think they appreciate knowing that other people are thinking about them. It shows a lot about the Pawleys Island community,” said PTA member Lynn Ford.
