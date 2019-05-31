Two attempted murder charges dropped against man accused in Market Common baseball bat attack

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two attempted murder charges were dropped Friday against the man who allegedly attacked several people with a baseball bat at a Myrtle Beach apartment complex, according to attorney Jonny McCoy.
Ryan Knox, 29, was charged with four counts of attempted murder following the alleged assault last month at The Vinings in the Market Common.
McCoy says Knox is now only charged with two counts, as charges were dropped for a child and an adult.
“We have always known the truth, and soon so will all parties interested in this case. The family is extremely happy that Ryan will soon be able to receive the specialized treatment he needs for his PTSD flashbacks,” McCoy said.
Knox is due back in court next week for a bond hearing.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.