Police respond to 6 vehicle crash on 67th Avenue North

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police were called to a crash involving multiple vehicles Friday afternoon.
Officers responded to 67th Avenue North near the Highway 17 Bypass. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of 67th Avenue North.
Myrtle Beach Fire Lt. Jon Evans said six vehicles were involved in the crash.
Traffic was backed up while emergency crews worked to clear the road. At 7:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said the road is clear.
It’s not clear if anyone is hurt in the crash.
Check back with wmbfnews.com for more on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.