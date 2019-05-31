Suspect Search: Authorities try to track down a suspected car thief and an absconder

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A victim said she left her work vehicle in the driveway overnight, but when she woke up it was gone. Plus a judge gave the second suspect a break but authorities said she took advantage.
Let's introduce you to this week's suspects.
Horry County Police are trying to track down Davion Alexander Hunt.
Authorities said in March they responded to 2 Scarecrow Way in Myrtle Beach in reference to a vehicle that was stolen overnight.
The victim said her work vehicle was taken from her driveway and it was captured on camera.
Hunt is charged with grand larceny $10,000 or more. possession of schedule one narcotics, LSD meth or cocaine base.
He’s 24 years old with a last known address of Kiskadee Loop in Conway .
Horry County Police are also looking for Elizabeth Moore.
Moore is an absconder, which means her sentence was suspended in lieu of mental health court but she never showed up. .
Moore is 44 years old with a last known address of Flat Bay Circle in Myrtle Beach.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.