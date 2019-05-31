Restaurant Scorecard: Inspectors uncover bugs, flies, grease, grime at Horry County restaurants

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Department of Health and Environmental Control inspectors reported unsanitary conditions at two restaurants in Horry County.
We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with Jade Hibachi at 201 Graduate Road in Conway.
Inspectors found raw beef and raw chicken stored over cooked rice in the walk in cooler.
The facility was also cited for having improper date markings on the cooked rice stored in the walk in cooler and there were no date markings on cooked chicken, steak or vegetables.
Cases of food and containers storing food were found on the floor in the walk in cooler and bags of onions were found on the floor, according to the inspection report.
Inspectors found boxes of single service articles stored on floor and single service utensils were not stored properly.
The three compartment sink, sides and exterior of cook line equipment and exterior of bulk containers were all observed with a buildup of grease and food debris, the inspection report states. It also found that the three compartment sink was leaking at the pipes under the sink, pans were observed catching water. The hand-sink was also leaking at the pipes and a bucket was found catching water.
Inspectors observed floor and floor-wall junctures throughout the facility with heavy accumulation of grease and food debris. The floor at the cook line and the walls also had heavy accumulation of grease and food debris.
Inspectors gave Jade Hibachi a 78 out of 100.
Next up is New China Buffet doing business as Lucky Cho. That restaurant is at 1700 Highway 17 North in Surfside Beach.
Inspectors found a soup urn being sprayed with a hose and placed back with the clean dishes. They also said there were improper cooling time and temperatures for mushrooms, crab, stuffed devil crab and lo mein.
Improper cold holding temperatures were also discovered with a variety of food including raw chicken wings, raw and cooked chicken, cooked pork rib, shredded mixed cheese, cut cabbage, pork dim sum, cooked mussels, and pork dumpling.
The restaurant was cited for not changing the time when replenishing food on the buffet line.
The inspection report states that lo mein, heat treated mushrooms and stuffed crab were all found cooling improperly. The mushrooms were cooling on a prep table at room temperature. Lo mein was cooling in a deep over-sized container covered and the stuffed crab was cooling covered.
The back door was not tight fitting and a gap was discovered at the bottom of the door. Knives were being stored in between cracks of equipment. Tiles were found in poor repair by the back door where the freezers are. Some tiles were collecting a pool of standing water.
Dead bugs were found in light shields in ceiling throughout the kitchen.
New China Buffet received an 85 out of 100.
This week’s perfect scores are a triple play and all three are at one location. The Dippin Dots, The Beer Garden and Saturation At Myrtle Waves each scored a 100. Congratulations to all three of you.
If you’re hungry but want to be healthy, here’s a new place to soon try out in Myrtle Beach. Macro Mom Meal Prep and Cafe is coming soon inside Crossfit Myrtle Beach. That’s at 3239 Waccamaw Boulevard. Expect healthy fare and meal prep opportunities.
