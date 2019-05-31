Protecting your identity: Horry County Sheriff’s Office hosts shred event

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure that people in the community are protecting their identity.
The sheriff’s office, along with the AARP South Carolina and Shred Alert, are hosting a shred event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday. The event is free and open to the public.
The community is encouraged to bring up to three bags or boxes of old personal information to a mobile shredding truck that will be located at the Horry County Government and Justice Center on 2nd Avenue in Conway. Residents do not have to remove staples and paper clips from the documents.
Identity theft and identity fraud are terms used to refer to all types of crimes in which someone wrongfully obtains and uses another person’s personal data in some way that involves fraud or deception, typically for financial gain. Identity theft has become one of the fastest growing crimes in the United States.
One of the biggest ways to protect against identity theft is to shred personal information.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.