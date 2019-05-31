Police seek to identify credit card fraud suspects

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying several women suspected of credit card fraud.
According to an online post from HCPD, the women reportedly made the fraudulent purchases at Food Lion, Publix and Food Mart near Carolina Forest.
Surveillance footage released by police show the women in a silver PT Cruiser with driver’s side damage, bearing a paper tag with red lettering that reads “6-15-19.”
If you have any information, call 843-915-7999.
