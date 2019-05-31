Police identify suspects in Carolina Forest meth lab bust

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department has identified the two suspects charged in connection to a meth lab bust Thursday at a Carolina Forest apartment complex.
Melissa Clark, 36, of Myrtle Beach, and Matthew Graham, 32, of Loris, are both charged with manufacture of methamphetamine and manufacture of methamphetamine near a school.
According to an Horry County Police Department release, out of an abundance of caution, residents were evacuated from building 607 in Canterbury Apartments off of Carolina Forest Boulevard.
By 12 p.m. Thursday, a department spokesperson said the situation had been resolved and crews were working to clear the scene. The incident occurred right across the street from Carolina Forest Elementary School.
Horry County Police said they received an anonymous call from someone about suspicious activity, which alerted them to the area.
A judge set a $20,000 bond for both Clark and Graham on Friday morning, according to online records. Both suspects are currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
