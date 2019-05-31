Police arrest two in connection to shots fired at 15-year-old in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police arrested two people who they said fired shots at a 33-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy in the Myrtle Beach area.
Police arrested 19-year-old Danny Galindez-Menendez and charged him with attempted murder, unlawful carrying of pistol and felon in possession of a firearm. Officers also arrested 20-year-old Yediel Gonzalez Menendez and charged him with accessory after the facto a felony A, B, C or murder.
Witnesses told officers they saw people Tuesday afternoon in one vehicle shooting at another vehicle in the area of John Luther and Folly roads.
Officers said they saw shell casings in the area.
No one was hurt in the shooting.
