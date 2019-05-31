Police arrest three on drug charges after receiving tips from the public

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three people were arrested on drug charges after tips from the public led to an undercover operation, according to a news release from the Horry County Police Department.
On Wednesday, officers conducted an investigation at the Woodspring Suites on Whitty Drive in the Myrtle Beach area.
According to the release, police “witnessed activities” over the course of several hours that confirmed the reports of narcotics violations, drug sales and other illegal activity.
Police seized the following after searching the suspects and their vehicles:
- Two bags of distribution weight cocaine (approximately 7 grams)
- One bag of Oxycodone pills (26 pills)
- One bag of Hydrocodone pills (29 pills)
- Three bags of marijuana (11 grams)
- Digital scale
- $1,227 in US currency
Eliajah Samuel and Laquadre Lewis were arrested and charged with distribution of cocaine and possession of schedule I-V controlled substances.
While conducting the investigation, police also reportedly made contact with a person who was smoking marijuana. A search of his vehicle led to the discovery of meth, schedule II narcotics and marijuana, the release states.
As a result, Preston Holcomb was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule I-V controlled substances and driving under suspension.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.