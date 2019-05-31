Friday evening storms PLUS tracking the tropics

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A few lucky areas receive rain Friday evening, plus we’re watching for some weak tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico.
Scattered showers and storms continue Friday evening, not winding down until closer to midnight. Some storms will produce strong, gusty winds and quarter sized hail. This will be the best chance at seeing rain all weekend long. We’re only expecting one or two isolated afternoon showers and storms the remainder of the weekend.
Temperatures are still hot this weekend but just a little more bearable than most of the week. We top out around 90° Saturday afternoon, upper 80s on Sunday afternoon. We’ll keep the slightly cooler weather going into next week as we hold in the upper 80s.
The National Hurricane Center is watching for some weak tropical development in the southern Gulf of Mexico. This won’t pose any threat to the Carolinas and the remainder of the tropics look quiet.
