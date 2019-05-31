FIRST ALERT: Heat eases a bit, a few strong storms this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The record setting heat comes to an end today as slightly cooler weather moves in along with a chance of thunderstorms.
While temperatures today will still be above normal, they will be slightly less hot than the last several days and well below record-breaking levels. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle 90s across the Pee Dee and the lower 90s closer to the beaches. It will be mostly sunny and windy through most of the day.
By this afternoon, a few thunderstorms will help to break the heat in some spots. Widely scattered thunderstorms will begin to develop around 3:00 PM and will linger through about 10:00 PM tonight. No widespread, soaking rain is expected, but some areas will be lucky enough to see a few downpours.
With so much heat and humidity, a few of the storms will likely turn fairly strong. Gusty winds to 40 mph and frequent lightning will be the main hazards. A better chance of severe storms exists just across the border into North Carolina.
The weekend will continue to feature a subtle cooling trend with temperatures in the lower 90s inland and upper 80s to near 90 closer to the coast. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible both Saturday and Sunday afternoon, but most areas will stay dry.
Looking ahead to next week - more seasonable early June weather returns with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90. A slightly better chance of a few storms will start to return by Wednesday and Thursday.
