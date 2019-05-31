Deputies searching for second suspect wanted in connection to weekend murder

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is now searching for a second suspect in a weekend murder.
Reneka Shane Brown, 26, of Hartsville is wanted for accessory after the fact to murder. Deputies have already arrested 21-year-old Marqueze Robinson in the case and charged him with murder.
Authorities said Brown allowed her vehicle to be used during the homicide of, 24-year-old, Desmond Coe and attempted to then hide the vehicle.
Deputies said they were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. Sunday to the Markette convenience store at the corner of W. Bobo Newsom Hwy. and W. Old Camden Rd. in response to a shooting call.
Coe was pronounced dead at the scene.
If you have any information about Brown is, you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843)398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You can also submit tips through our mobile app; text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download.
