CCU warms up in Atlanta ahead of regional match-up against battle-tested Auburn

ATLANTA, GA (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina enters the Atlanta Regional on a hot streak.
Winners of 5 straight, the Sun Belt champs face a battle-tested Auburn team, who played the toughest schedule in all of college baseball, according to D1 Baseball.
“At this point, the slate’s completely clean. Everyone is even," CCU head coach Gary Gilmore said.
Gilmore was hesitant to compare this year’s squad to the 2016 team, which hoisted the national championship in Omaha.
Coastal players spoke candidly about Russ Chandler Stadium at Georgia Tech after batting practice Friday, calling it one of the more hitter-friendly parks they had played in all season.
For Coastal to be successful, the offense will have to lead the Chanticleers. CCU found it’s chemistry on the backs of that offense in the Sun Belt Tournament setting records for hits (90), home runs (18) and runs scored (80).
Friday will mark Coastal’s 17th overall regional appearance and it’s second stint in the Atlanta Regional (2002) .
First pitch against the Auburn Tigers is at 12 p.m. Friday on ESPNU.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.