Arson suspect arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A woman is in custody after leading deputies on a high-speed chase Thursday night in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.
Wilkins said the woman fled from deputies who were investing a possible arson.
The chase ended after the woman crashed her car at the intersection of Highway 211 and Highway 71 in Red Springs, according to Wilkins. He added the woman’s vehicle flipped several times.
According to Wilkins, the woman was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
“She was cleared and was being processed on numerous felony charges after midnight,” Wilkins said.
More information is expected to be released Friday morning.
