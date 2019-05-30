17-year-old, juvenile accused of robbing, shooting at pizza delivery driver in Longs area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 17-year-old and a juvenile were taken into custody after police said they beat, robbed and then shot at a pizza delivery driver in the Longs area.
Officers received a report of an armed robbery last Thursday near Plantation Drive.
Police responded and learned that the pizza delivery driver had been robbed of his delivery order and was attacked by the teenagers. Officers said the victim suffered blows to multiple areas of his body.
After he was attacked, the victim told officers that he drove off but became disoriented and ended up back in the same area as the suspects.
The victim said one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired at the victim’s car. The victim told police he was able to escape the area without getting hit by any bullets.
After an extensive investigation, police identified Ja’rule Ford, 17, and a juvenile as the suspects.
Ford has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and strong-arm robbery. The juvenile faces the same charges.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.