Woman charged with throwing Molotov cocktail at Myrtle Beach motel extradited to S.C.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The woman charged in connection with a Molotov cocktail being thrown at a Myrtle Beach motel has been extradited to South Carolina.
Ashley Rae Konen, 34, was booked in the Myrtle Beach Jail at 9 a.m. Thursday, online records show. She is charged with second-degree arson and causing an explosion.
Earlier this month, 32-year-old Jonathan Scott Jordan was also extradited to Myrtle Beach to face charges connected to this crime.
In April, police responded to the White Sands Motel at 708 North Kings Highway. Witnesses on the scene told police a pair of suspects in a gold Buick Lasabre threw a Molotov cocktail in the motel’s parking lot, starting a fire.
Both Konen and Jordan were arrested in Charlotte days later and booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center. The two are from Iowa.
There were no injuries or damage reported.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.