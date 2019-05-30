Singer Leon Redbone dies at 69

(Gray News) - Leon Redbone, a singer who reveled in the ragtime music of vaudeville with his gravelly voice, died early Thursday. He was 69.
“It is with heavy hearts we announce that early this morning, May 30th 2019, Leon Redbone crossed the delta for that beautiful shore ...,” his official website said. “He departed our world with his guitar, his trusty companion Rover, and a simple tip of his hat.”
Redbone was one of the more distinct and characters in music with his sunglasses, fedora and thick mustache.
Much of his personal history is a mystery.
