Santee Cooper investigating rash of scam calls

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WMBF) – Santee Cooper is warning its customers about a scam involving the utility company.
Officials said that customers reported scammers calling them and telling them to buy a prepaid credit card and pay immediately to keep their electric service.
Santee Cooper said it would never require a customer to purchase a prepaid card or ask the customer to pay on the spot.
Customers who receive these kinds of calls are being asked to contact the customer care center at 843-761-8000 or email customercare@santeecooper.com. Santee Cooper’s Law Enforcement Division is investigating the calls to find their origin.
