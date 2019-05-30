Police arrest man accused of shooting victim multiple times in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 24-year-old man is behind bars after police said he shot a person multiple times in the Myrtle Beach area of Horry County.
An investigation led to the arrest of Manuel Arteaga of Aynor.
He is charged with attempted murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime in connection to a shooting on May 2.
Officers were called to the intersection of North Strand Parkway and Dick Pond Road where they found a 32-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition wasn’t released.
Officers also found several shell casings in the intersection.
It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.
