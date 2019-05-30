Police arrest fifth suspect after armed robbery at Florence Walmart

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The fifth suspect wanted in connection to the armed robbery of a Florence Walmart earlier this month is in custody.
According to online records, Terrius Jamal Bryant was arrested by Florence police and booked in the Florence County Detention Center around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. He has been charged with armed robbery.
Hassan Lafawn Johnson, Jasmine Laquasha Davis, Anthony Reche Epps and Diamante Karon Curie have also been charged with armed robbery.
Curie was arrested in Marion County and remains there to face additional charges not tied to the robbery, police said.
On May 12, Florence officers were called to the Walmart on South Irby Street just before 12 a.m. after getting a report of an armed robbery. According to police, two men went into the store and forced an employee to hand over money from the register at gunpoint.
Police say the two suspects then left the store in a getaway vehicle.
