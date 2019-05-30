Myrtle Beach Middle School students put together event to raise money for cancer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A group of seventh graders spent the afternoon raising money for the American Cancer Society.
Aidan Grippany, Jaheim Watson and Jordan Perry came up with the idea during their Genius Hour class at Myrtle Beach Middle School.
Genius Hour is where students meet in small groups and the teacher becomes the guide. The students work together and determine what they want to learn and they conduct their research throughout the year or raise money for a community service project, according to the school’s principal.
The three seventh graders decided they wanted to raise money for cancer research. They put together an event and raised money through concessions.
Perry was the one who called up the American Cancer Society and asked if the organization would come to the event.
“That’s our future. I think it’s great that they wanted to step up and want to actually initiate their project for this day,” said Troy Matheny with the American Cancer Society. “As you can see, not just at the soccer field, to fundraise and they learned the steps of how to do that. I’m really proud of them and the fact they want to help us out.”
Matheny said that Perry is the youngest person to call and ask the American Cancer Society to help out with the fundraiser.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.