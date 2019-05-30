Myrtle Beach family trip video shown during trial of SC man accused of killing children

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A video from a family trip to Myrtle Beach was shared during Timothy Jones Jr.’s murder trial in Lexington County.
Jones faces five murder charges for the 2014 deaths of his children.
The video shared on Wednesday was taken just months before the children were killed.
Their babysitter at the time, Joy Lorick, cried on the stand as she watched the kids splash in the water.
Jones’ father, Timothy Jones Sr., also took the stand.
His profanity-laced testimony detailed his son’s troubled upbringing and a troubled marriage to the children’s mother, Amber.
“This is the Tim I was scared I was going to see one day. He’s got some relatives and his mother, unfortunately, they’re not right and I see his mother go through it, I seen her brothers Eddie, Chris, Arthur, Domingo killed himself, it’s just bad DNA. He’s sick man,” Jones Sr. said.
Testimony is expected to continue to 9 a.m. Thursday.
