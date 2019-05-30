Pee Dee man accused of raping child

Michaelis Schuyler Ramsey (Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff | May 30, 2019 at 12:29 PM EDT - Updated May 30 at 12:48 PM

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been arrested after allegedly raping a young girl.

Michaelis Schuyler Ramsey, 32, of Hartsville, is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and buggery.

According to arrest warrants, Ramsey raped the victim on Sunday morning.

Ramsey came into the child’s bedroom at around 4:30 a.m. and sexually assaulted her while she was in bed, according to a Hartsville police report.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was interviewed by police, the report states. Police say a forensic exam was also scheduled.

Ramsey is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

