Pee Dee man accused of raping child

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been arrested after allegedly raping a young girl.
Michaelis Schuyler Ramsey, 32, of Hartsville, is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and buggery.
According to arrest warrants, Ramsey raped the victim on Sunday morning.
Ramsey came into the child’s bedroom at around 4:30 a.m. and sexually assaulted her while she was in bed, according to a Hartsville police report.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was interviewed by police, the report states. Police say a forensic exam was also scheduled.
Ramsey is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
