Johnny Causey Boat Landing reopens Thursday following bridge repairs

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Johnny Causey Boat Landing in North Myrtle Beach is back open after it was closed in March.
Tim Collins with the South Carolina Department of Transportation confirmed that crews reopened the boat landing Thursday afternoon on Little River Neck Road.
Crews closed the boat landing after pieces of concrete began falling from the bridge overhead. Collins said repairs have been made, the bridge has been inspected and everything has been determined safe.
He said it is now safe for drivers to park under the bridge.
