‘I feel like the luckiest man in the world’: NC student accepted to all eight Ivy League schools graduates from Harvard

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington senior who made local and national headlines four years ago after being accepted to all eight Ivy League schools is making news again. Victor Agbafe graduates from Harvard today.
Agbafe had a choice in 2015 most high school seniors will never get — the option to go to any one of the eight most academically elite universities in the country. The Cape Fear Academy senior, at the time, picked Harvard.
“Harvard was absolutely the right choice,” Agbafe said. “It wasn’t always easy at all and I made my fair share of mistakes but at the end of the day I gained a greater sense of my passions and the importance of refinancing the ‘why’ aspect of my life.”
Harvard lived up to its reputation for Agbafe as one of the most academically challenging universities in the country — the world for that matter. Still, he excelled.
“I did well at Harvard," he said. “I wasn’t perfect by any means, but I will be graduating with high honors in my major. I also won some awards here at Harvard.”
Those awards include the Ephraim Issac Prize for his mastery of African languages and the Coffey-Rollert award for having the most contributions to his student government over his four years on the Boston, Mass., campus.
“My thesis won honorable mention for the John Dunlop thesis prize and is featured as a working paper at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government," he said.
Expectations run high in the Agbafe family. Victor’s mother, Dorothy Agbafe-Mosley, is a physician in Wilmington. He plans to follow in his mom’s footsteps in the medical field.
“I am applying to medical school right now and as I apply and go through the process this year, I will work at various healthcare start-ups this year,” Agbafe said.
For now, though, he’ll embrace the honor of saying he’s a graduate of Harvard University.
“It feels really good to be graduating," he said. "It is such a blessing. I feel like I’ve done my best to make the best of my resources but at the same time I feel like the luckiest man in the world. I remember when Harvard was a dream and to have that come to fruition is such a good feeling.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.