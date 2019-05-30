Horry County Emergency Management updates OPCON levels

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Nearly eight months ago, Hurricane Florence made landfall in the Carolinas.
Today, many are still recovering following the devastating floodwaters the storm left behind. With the 2019 hurricane season starting on Saturday, Horry County Emergency Management is urging the community to start planning ahead in the event another powerful storm impacts the Grand Strand.
One of the biggest things emergency officials are stressing is that residents learn their evacuation zones. Last year, Gov. Henry McMaster called for a full evacuation of all coastal areas, an emergency process that relies on zones.
Horry County Emergency Management will continue to push its “Know Your Zone” campaign, making sure every household knows where to go if a hurricane comes this way. Also, they want people to start creating a household disaster plan and practice it, as well as practicing an emergency kit.
Randy Webster, the director of Horry County Emergency Management Director, said those impacted by Hurricane Florence last year should take what they learned and apply it to their plans moving forward. For those who are new to the area and have never experienced a hurricane, officials stress that it’s important to get a plan in place now and go over it with family members.
“Basic guidelines are: make sure you have a gallon of water per person per day. So give yourself three or four days worth of reserve. Think about any medications you would need, think about things that would be normally in your refrigerator that could go bad. So, what’s the options that you would have for non-perishable food items that you can stock up and have on hand in case you would need to be without help or anyone coming to you for three or four days due to debris and power outages in such as that,” said Webster.
To make sure the Grand Strand is on the same page with the state and FEMA, this year Horry County Emergency Management updated its OPCON levels, which is the county and state’s way to alert the community of a disaster or emergency.
Previously, the agency operated on a five-level system, with OPCON 5 being normal day-to-day operations and OPCON 1 meaning a disaster or emergency is in full effect.
The new system includes only three levels to help activate a mass response quicker.
OPCON 3 means normal daily operations. OPCON 2 means enhanced awareness, which is when a disaster or emergency is likely to affect the state and the emergency operations center is going to open or has opened. Finally, OPCON 1 means a full alert and a disaster or emergency is getting ready to unfold or is occurring.
