FIRST ALERT: Enhanced fire risk, drought conditions worsen

As we head into the end of the week, the main story will be slightly cooler temperatures. This will not be a drastic cooling trend but it will be something we begin to notice as we head into the end of the weekend and into next week. Like today, a few showers and storms will be possible for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The unsettled weather pattern will try to work back in, bringing some rain chances to the region. Temperatures will start in the mid 90s on Friday and slowly drop into the lower 90s by Saturday and Sunday.