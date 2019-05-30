FIRST ALERT: Enhanced fire risk, drought conditions worsen

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It was another warm day across the Carolinas with dry conditions once again. As we head into the evening hours, another mild night is expected with temperatures in the mid-upper 70s. With lower humidity and gusty winds, we will still hold onto the elevated fire risk for this evening. The fire risk will slowly begin to lower as we head into the weekend, where more humidity returns to the region. The WMBF First Alert Hurricane Expo goes from 4-7 p.m. this evening, so come out and stay cool with us.
As we head into the end of the week, the main story will be slightly cooler temperatures. This will not be a drastic cooling trend but it will be something we begin to notice as we head into the end of the weekend and into next week. Like today, a few showers and storms will be possible for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The unsettled weather pattern will try to work back in, bringing some rain chances to the region. Temperatures will start in the mid 90s on Friday and slowly drop into the lower 90s by Saturday and Sunday.
While it’s not much, rain chances are something we desperately need. Looking into next week, more seasonable afternoon temperatures settle in with daytime temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Increasing humidity will lead to better rain chances by the middle and end of next week. Due to the dry conditions, portions of our area have been upgraded in the new drought monitor. Let’s hope that rain next week can provide some relief.
