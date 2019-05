@MidwayFireResQ & our partners from @PawleysIslandPD provided assistance to the Birds of Prey (Charleston) by capturing an injured Loon at the Oceanfront on the south end of Pawleys Island. Thanks to Chief Mike Fanning from PIPD and Joe Ruffennach from MFR. #BeSafe #UnHappyLoon pic.twitter.com/5L63vhJkqM