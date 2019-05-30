DHEC: No measles testing performed at Pee Dee school after ‘rash illnesses’ reported

CLIO, SC (WMBF) – No measles testing was performed at Clio Elementary/Middle School after a report of rash illnesses came in, according to information from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Initial information from DHEC indicated that these types of illnesses can be the result of multiple causes and, “some individuals are being tested for measles, however, the circumstances initially reported to DHEC are not suggestive of measles.”
“Upon further investigation, no actual measles testing was done,” an updated statement from DHEC read in part. “The healthcare provider told parents to return on Friday for possible measles testing if illness persisted.”
