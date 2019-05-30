Police, HAZMAT team called to Carolina Forest apartment complex for reported meth lab

Crews were called to Canterbury Apartments in Carolina Forest on Thursday for a reported meth lab. (Source: Anonymous)
By WMBF News Staff | May 30, 2019 at 10:10 AM EDT - Updated May 30 at 12:10 PM

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police and area HAZMAT members were called to a Carolina Forest apartment complex Thursday morning for a reported meth lab, according to law enforcement.

According to an Horry County Police Department release, out of an abundance of caution, residents were evacuated from building 607 in Canterbury Apartments off of Carolina Forest Boulevard. By 12 p.m. Thursday, a department spokesperson said the situation had been resolved and crews were working to clear the scene.

(Source: Google Maps)

Community members can expect normal activities to resume shortly, according to the HCPD.

No further information was immediately available.

