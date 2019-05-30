American Legion Post 40 starts construction of new building after 2 disasters

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - In the fall of 2016, the American Legion Post 40 building was damaged by flooding from Hurricane Matthew. In the summer of 2017, the building was damaged by a fire.
The building was later demolished. But this year, construction started on a new building for the veterans of post 40.
In the meantime, they’ve been meeting every third Tuesday of the month at Socastee United Methodist Church.
While service in the military unites the members of post 40, a physical space to meet in also brings them together.
The construction of the new building after two disasters comes as a relief for the members of post 40, but they have a long road ahead of hard work before it’s finished.
“I believe it’ll be here by winter,” Post Commander Robert Harper said. “I hate to say a definite date, because we’ve been pushed back several times, but I believe it’ll be here by late winter. I surely do.”
During the construction process, a lot of the people working on the new building have been the veterans themselves. Harper said Bo Turbeville of post 40 and his cousin, Mennick Turbeville, have played a huge part in getting equipment to the site, working on the building and getting additional people outside of the post to help with the project.
Steve Powell with Venture Engineering is also helping with the engineering aspects of the project for free.
“I’m a veteran myself, and you’ve got a bunch of guys who are trying to get something done, and us veterans stick together, so I told them I would help them with the engineering,” Powell said.
Despite going through two disasters in less than a year, Harper said it’s the “never say die” instilled in them during their military days that keeps the veterans going.
“I never had any doubt when this started that we’d stick together, but I was afraid it would greatly lower the morale, but the guys who are here doing the work took it and never looked back,” Harper said.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.