After nearly 5 years, Highway 707 widening project is complete

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The orange cones are up, and all lanes are open on Highway 707.
Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore confirmed that the widening of Highway 707 is complete, but there could be some lane closures as crews finish up a few punch list items.
The following items are expected to take place over the next 30 days:
- Work on concrete driveways, curb/gutter and sidewalks at various locations.
- Day time paving remaining driveways.
- Continue work on Sound Walls “C” and “B”.
- Paving mainline in front of Wall “I”, Wall “B”, and Wall “C”. (Weather Permitting)
- Work on pre-punch list for Phase I.
- Working on completing relocation of Leonard Road.
Work on the widening project started in October 2014.
