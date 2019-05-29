8-year-old girl dies in crash after being ejected from vehicle

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – An 8-year-old girl was killed in traffic crash Tuesday night in Robeson County.
According to First Sgt. J.L. Morton with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened on Wilton Drive near Highway 72.
Morton said a Chevrolet pickup truck ran off the side of the road and overturned. He added the child, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.
According to Morton, NCHP is consulting with the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed in the case.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.