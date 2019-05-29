U.S. Marshals arrest known gang member in connection to Pee Dee shooting

May 29, 2019

MCCOLL, SC (WMBF) – The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took a man into custody in connection with a shooting that left a woman injured.

McColl Police Chief Billy Stubbs said Stevvon C. Lewis was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder and first-degree burglary. Stubbs also said that Lewis is a known gang member.

Authorities believe he shot a woman last Tuesday on Roosevelt Street.

Stubbs said the victim has started physical therapy and is expected to make a full recovery.

He said the investigating into a motive is ongoing, but said investigators believe it was a home invasion.

Stubbs also thanked the U.S. Marshals for their help in taking Lewis into custody.

