U.S. Marshals arrest known gang member in connection to Pee Dee shooting

MCCOLL, SC (WMBF) – The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took a man into custody in connection with a shooting that left a woman injured.
McColl Police Chief Billy Stubbs said Stevvon C. Lewis was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder and first-degree burglary. Stubbs also said that Lewis is a known gang member.
Authorities believe he shot a woman last Tuesday on Roosevelt Street.
Stubbs said the victim has started physical therapy and is expected to make a full recovery.
He said the investigating into a motive is ongoing, but said investigators believe it was a home invasion.
Stubbs also thanked the U.S. Marshals for their help in taking Lewis into custody.
