Twelve injured in N.C. deck collapse treated at Myrtle Beach hospital

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Twelve people who were injured in a Memorial Day deck collapse in Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., are receiving treatment along the Grand Strand.
According to a press release from Grand Strand Medical Center, five of the patients were treated in the hospital’s trauma center and are in good-to-fair condition. The remaining seven were treated and released.
Neighbors said the victims were standing on the deck’s stairwell when it collapsed. They believe the home was built roughly 25 years ago and the stairwell was not properly made, WMBF’s sister station WECT reported.
The exact cause of the collapse has not yet been released.
