North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue respond to crash with entrapment

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash with entrapment on Sea Mountain Highway.
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon near Tar Baby’s Restaurant. At one point, crews had to block most of Sea Mountain Highway so that crews could respond and clear the scene. As of 5 p.m., all lanes are back open.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol traffic website shows there are injuries associated with this crash.
