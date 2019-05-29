Suspended Florence County sheriff has electronic monitor removed

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Suspended Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone no longer has an electronic monitor tracking his movements.
As part of his bond, the judge ordered that Boone be put on GPS monitoring because of retaliation concerns against the sheriff’s office or potential witnesses.
Robert Kittle, South Carolina Attorney General’s Communications Director, confirmed to WMBF News on Tuesday that the electronic monitoring device was removed. He could not give details as to why the device was removed.
Boone faces misconduct in office and embezzlement charges after an investigation found that he used both county and federal funds allocated to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for his own personal use.
He is currently out on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.
