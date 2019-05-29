Suspect in deadly shooting near Darlington County convenience store arrested

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Hartsville man has been arrested in connection with a Memorial Day weekend shooting near a convenience store that left one person dead.
According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Marqueze Robinson has been charged with murder. Additional charges are expected.
Deputies say they were dispatched to the Markette convenience store at the corner of West Bobo Newsom Highway and West Old Camden Road around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in response to a shooting that left 24-year-old Desmond Coe dead.
Investigators believe the victim and the suspect knew each other and the shooting was not random, the release stated.
