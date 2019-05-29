Students hurt after driver rear-ends school bus, troopers say

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Four students suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus near Lumberton Wednesday afternoon.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers were called around 3:15 p.m. to Howell Road.
Troopers said the school bus was stopped with its lights activated and arms out. They said the driver was about to open the door to let students off when a truck rear-ended the school bus.
There were 16 students on the bus, coming from Magnolia Middle School.
The driver was cited for failure to reduce speed.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.