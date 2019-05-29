Students, fans, community to send CCU baseball off to NCAA Regionals

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers baseball team celebrates Sunday after winning the Sun Belt Championship.
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are headed back to the NCAA Regionals, and they need your help to send them off to Atlanta.

A send off is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday at the QQ parking lot which is between the baseball and football stadium on CCU’s campus.

CCU is a No. 3 seed in the Atlanta Regional hosted by Georgia Tech. The Chants take on 2-seed Auburn Friday at 12 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

CCU enters the tournament with a record of 35-24-1, while Auburn’s record is 33-25. The Chants won their second consecutive Sun Belt title on Sunday after defeating the Georgia Southern Eagles 9-7 at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway.

