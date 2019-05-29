Some Conway playgrounds remain closed following Hurricane Florence

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Three Conway playgrounds remain closed after being damaged during Hurricane Florence, according to city of Conway spokesperson Taylor Newell.
After the hurricane, soil and equipment tests were performed at each of the city’s parks. The results showed Sherwood Park One, Sherwood Park Two and the Riverfront Park were no longer safe, Newell said.
According to Newell, the city is seeking reimbursement from FEMA for the repairs and plan to make changes regarding the replacement of equipment.
One of the Sherwood parks needs about $115,000 for repairs, while the other Sherwood park needs more than $17,000 for repairs, Newell said. She added damages at Riverfront Park total more than $95,000.
According to Newell, there is no timetable on when the closed parks will reopen.
