Report: 16-year-old girl seeking asylum left alone in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 16-year-old girl who was seeking asylum in the United States was left alone in the Conway area, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a report of an unlawful neglect of a child. Authorities discovered that the 16-year-old had entered the U.S. with the suspect in January 2019 from Guatemala. The two both traveled to Conway where they began working in March, the report states.
The 16-year-old told officers that on Thursday, the suspect’s girlfriend from Guatemala showed up and he left, leaving her all on her own.
According to the report, the suspect’s boss revealed that he had quit two days prior and said he was going to Florida, and the boss said that he thought the 16-year-old was going as well.
The 16-year-old contacted her mom in Guatemala and no one wished to pursue charges in the case.
The Department of Social Services and the 15th District Solicitor’s Office were notified of the situation and signed off on allowing the 16-year-old to return home to her family in Guatemala.
