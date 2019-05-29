Proposed ordinance could allow beach renourishment money to go toward new Surfside Beach pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach Town Council passed first reading of an ordinance Tuesday night that could free up funding for beach renourishment and put it toward pier repairs.
The proposed ordinance would defer transfers to beach renourishment until 2021. Since 2017, $75,000 in accommodations and hospitality tax revenue has gone to that fund annually. The money will now be kept as a balance on-hand, which could be used for pier repairs, according to town officials.
In 2018, beach renourishment was completed in Surfside Beach. The next anticipated renourishment date is 2028, the proposed ordinance states.
The beach renourishment fund currently has a balance of $650,000, according to the ordinance. Town officials said that money will stay where it is.
Second and final reading of the ordinance will take place at the council’s June 25 meeting.
Last month, Surfside Beach received a $10 million FEMA grant to go toward repairing the pier, which was badly damaged by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
Town officials pointed out this is a reimbursement grant and they’ll be paid back once work on the pier is complete.
The wooden pier will be rebuilt as a concrete one. A completion date has not been given.
