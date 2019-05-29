NMB Department of Public Safety welcomes a new boat ahead of busy summer season

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety recently welcomed a new boat to help the department patrol the Intracoastal Waterway during the busy summer season.
The 26-foot Armstrong vessel was previously used by the Air Force. The goal for North Myrtle Beach officers is to have more of a presence on the waterway and make sure everyone stays safe.
Through a partnership with Horry County, the U.S. Coast Guard, and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the NMBDPS was able to acquire the boat through the government surplus program.
North Myrtle Beach Police Sgt. Ray Pollock said the Intracoastal Waterway has gotten busier each year over the past 20. So, the department had to improve its equipment to keep up with the growth.
Previously, the department had a smaller boat and jet skis to police the water. With a larger vessel, crews can carry more people on board and can travel faster.
“Over the past 20 years, the Intracoastal Waterway has exponentially gotten busier and busier, and with this vessel, we can now assist the coast guard and Horry County Fire Rescue with incidents that occur on the waterway,” said Pollock. “Just last Tuesday, the dredging company that is refurbishing the beaches sucked up an unexploded ordinance off the coast and Tuesday evening, we used this boat, along with Horry County bomb squad and the EOD from Shaw Air Force Base, to go out to the vessel, get the ordinance from them and safely transport it back here and it was taken off site to be detonated.”
The department plans to have at least one police officer and one firefighter/EMT on board at all times; that way they’re able to handle both law enforcement and medical issues.
“Our hope is that all the local residents will benefit from this vessel being out on the water. Just being seen on the water tends to keep people more cautious of the rules of the water. So, our hopes is that there won’t be any issues and hopefully just the fact that we’re out on the water will deter anyone from acting foolishly,” said Pollock.
