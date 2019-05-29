NMB Department of Public Safety welcomes a new boat ahead of busy summer season

“Over the past 20 years, the Intracoastal Waterway has exponentially gotten busier and busier, and with this vessel, we can now assist the coast guard and Horry County Fire Rescue with incidents that occur on the waterway,” said Pollock. “Just last Tuesday, the dredging company that is refurbishing the beaches sucked up an unexploded ordinance off the coast and Tuesday evening, we used this boat, along with Horry County bomb squad and the EOD from Shaw Air Force Base, to go out to the vessel, get the ordinance from them and safely transport it back here and it was taken off site to be detonated.”