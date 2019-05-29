Neighbors line street, protest against Indian Wells housing development

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A sea of red shirts and picket signs lined the Garden City Connector Wednesday morning.
Woodlake Village neighbors protested a proposed 520 home development at the Indian Wells Golf Club. This is the third time the group met to rally against the housing community.
“Ideally we would want it to stay as it is. That’s almost impossible we realize that. So we hope they do a responsible development instead of jamming houses in every blade of grass,” said resident Kathy Gellison.
The developer proposed building 520 new homes on the 154-acre property. The Horry County Planning Commission voted to rezone the land, but Horry County Council put off making a final decision at their last meeting.
“There are so many issues that I don’t think they’re looking at enough,” Gellison said.
Flooding and storm water drainage is a major concern for residents. Another concern is emergency vehicle response and traffic.
“The traffic will be at a grid lock. We’ve been counting the number of cars at our last two rallies. So far this morning in 20 minutes over 90 cars have gone by on this connector. So you add 1,000 more cars to that and imagine what this will look like,” she said.
County leaders plan to put the development on next week’s county council agenda. Residents said they hope the sea of red shirts and signs sends a message to council.
“It’s a great community we all stand together and support each other. It’s great to see that everyone can stand together for a good cause and it is a good cause," Gellison said.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.