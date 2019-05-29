Myrtle Beach city leaders propose tax increase, new police hires in budget

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Tax increases could be on the way for people who live in the Myrtle Beach city limits.
The Myrtle Beach City Council approved the first reading of the 2019-2020 budget. Leaders said the total budget is $202 million and the main priority is public safety.
The budget would allow for the Myrtle Beach Police Department to hire new officers.
“This will be the second year of the addition of 10 sworn police officers,” Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen said.
Not only will the city add more police officers, but those officers will also see some changes to pay structure, in an effort to keep and recruit officers.
The city reports that violent crimes were down 17% last year after the city added 10 new officers to the force in 2018.
“We’re excited about getting 10 additional officers and getting to address the areas that we need to address,” Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said.
But the efforts to decrease crime, also comes with a 3 mill property tax increase.
“Let’s say the average home is valued at $250,000, that would be about a $30 annual increase. So, you’re looking at something like $2.50 a month,” Pedersen said.
The city is also looking to increase residential and commercial solid waste collection fees. It will also add stricter solid waste enforcement.
“We have a number of ordinances that have been on the books for a long time, requiring you to pull your pelicans in after the trash is picked up, but we haven’t had a way to enforce that, so we put that in the budget,” Pedersen seaid.
That enforcement effort would add a dollar on the solid waste bill.
The city’s also proposing a water rate increase by 7% and sewer rates to increase by 5%.
The city still has to vote on a second reading before the new budget is approved.
