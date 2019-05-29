Muller resigns as special counsel, says charging the president ‘not an option’

WASHINGTON (Gray News/AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller said Wednesday he was legally barred from charging President Donald Trump with a crime but pointedly emphasized that his Russia report did not exonerate the president. If he could have cleared Trump of obstruction of justice he “would have said so,” Mueller declared.
The special counsel’s remarks, his first in public since being tasked two years ago with investigating Russian interference to help Trump win the 2016 presidential election, stood as a strong rebuttal to Trump’s repeated claims that he was exonerated and that the inquiry was merely a “witch hunt.” They also marked a clear defense to criticism, including by Attorney General William Barr, that he should have reached a determination on whether the president illegally tried to obstruct the probe by taking actions such as firing his FBI director.
“Charging the president with a crime was not an option we could consider,” Mueller said, making clear he believed he was restrained from indicting a sitting president.
Mueller reiterated points from his final report in his first public statement since its release. He said the DOJ opinion that a sitting president cannot be indicted prevented the special counsel from recommending charges, even if they were warranted.
He highlighted two points of the department’s policy, which “informed the handling” of the investigation. First, an investigation of a sitting president is permitted because it is important to preserve evidence while memories are fresh and documents are available.
The second point referenced Congress’ power to impeach.
“The opinion says the Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing,” he said.
The Mueller report stated there was insufficient evidence to charge a broader conspiracy by members of the Trump campaign, related to Russia’s efforts to interfere with the 2016 election. It did not come to a conclusion on obstruction regarding Trump, but it cited several instances that were investigated.
“If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller said. “We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime.”
The special counsel also announced that his office was formally closed, and he would be leaving the Justice Department to return to private life.
He said “I hope and expect” this would be the only time he would speak on the findings his team spent two years collecting and reporting. He said any testimony would not go beyond what was written in his report.
“The report is my testimony,” Mueller said.
He said ongoing efforts by House committees to gain access to underlying evidence from the DOJ did not involve members of his office.
Mueller’s statement came amid demands for him to testify on Capitol Hill about his findings and tension with Attorney General William Barr.
Barr has said he was surprised Mueller did not reach a conclusion on whether the president had criminally obstructed justice, though Mueller in his report and again Wednesday said he had no choice because of DOJ policy.
Mueller, for his part, complained privately to Barr that he believed a four-page letter from the attorney general summarizing his main conclusions did not adequately represent his findings.
Members of Russian military intelligence were charged with crimes of a “concerted attack” on the U.S. presidential election, per the grand jury indictment. Mueller said the effort by Russia to interfere “deserves the attention of every American.”
“The indictment alleges that they used sophisticated cyber techniques to hack into computers and networks used by the (Hillary) Clinton campaign,” he said. "They stole private information and then released that information through fake online identities and through the organization WikiLeaks.
“The releases were designed and timed to interfere with our election and to damage a presidential candidate.”
Trump attempted to discredit Mueller and his team multiple times during the investigation, labeling it a “witch hunt.” Since the report became public, he has misstated that it exonerated him from all offenses.
“Nothing changes from the Mueller Report,” Trump tweeted following Mueller’s statement. “There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you.”
Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, released a statement after Mueller spoke. Nadler said that it falls to Congress to respond to the “crimes, lies and other wrongdoing of President Trump - and we will do so.”
